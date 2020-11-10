Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Deadmau5 & Kiesza Unleash Catchy Must-Hear Collab, “Bridged by A Lightwave”

Deadmau5 first debuted this glorious 7-minute Kiesza collaboration live on SIRIUSXM BPM radio, and now it looks like the official release for “Bridged by A Lightwave” has finally arrived. The mau5trap release boasts just about everything you’d expect from a classic Deadmau5 track – stunning melodies, huge saw waves, a beautiful progression and much more. Kiesza really leaves a unique mark on the track as well and we’re hoping to see more collaborations from the two artists moving forward. Check out the track below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

