Damon Albarn, the front man of the iconic electropop band, Gorillaz, has dropped major news surrounding a possible collaboration with the legendary Paul McCartney. The announcement came from a recent interview where Damon could not help but let fans know that he has an exclusive recording from Paul that “could easily fit on a Gorillaz album”. Obviously the news sent Gorillaz fans spiraling and we cannot wait to see what Damon plans next. As for now do not forget to stream the band’s 2020 masterpiece, Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez below.

Gorillaz Tease Possible Collaboration With Paul McCartney