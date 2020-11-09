Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Gorillaz Tease Possible Collaboration With Paul McCartney

Gorillaz Tease Possible Collaboration With Paul McCartney

by Leave a Comment

Damon Albarn, the front man of the iconic electropop band, Gorillaz, has dropped major news surrounding a possible collaboration with the legendary Paul McCartney.  The announcement came from a recent interview where Damon could not help but let fans know that he has an exclusive recording from Paul that “could easily fit on a Gorillaz album”. Obviously the news sent Gorillaz fans spiraling and we cannot wait to see what Damon plans next. As for now do not forget to stream the band’s 2020 masterpiece, Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez below.

Gorillaz Tease Possible Collaboration With Paul McCartney

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend