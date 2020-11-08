Detroit based house artist “MASTERIA” has been a recent favorite over at Run The Trap. Now adding to his most recent release on mau5trap x Insomniac Records, MASTERIA has now solidified his place in the Underground House scene with his newest record, “Power.” This powerful House track fuses the sounds of a Roland TB-303 synthesizer, a classic instrument for Acid House sounds.

This fast paced acid tune is exactly what we needed to wrap up this emotionally draining week as we head into a new beginning. It’s fitting, as MASTERIA shared that the inspiration for the track came from some of the latest civil unrest in the United States.

“The inspiration for “Power” came from the movements going on around the world of people feeling oppressed by their society and government. While marching with the BLM movement in my hometown of Detroit, I heard the “power to the people” chant taking place and felt truly inspired. Although I may not know what it feels like to be discriminated against or persecuted for my skin color, I know that it is wrong beyond words. I wanted to create something that would empower those people and their allies to stand up for what is right, and that is the energy I tried to put into this track to compliment such an iconic phrase that empowers people around the world.”

Check out the track for yourself below, and don’t forget to check out some of MASTERIA’s latest tracks.

STREAM: MASTERIA Energizes All With His Latest Release, “Power”