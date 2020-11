Detroit based producer Castelle needs to be on your radar. The young producer is making a comeback after experiencing hearing loss two years ago. So far this year he’s released two singles. First the clubby hit “Supercool” and now the groovy song “Woodpecker”. If these tracks are any indication of what’s to come, this burgeoning producer has a big career ahead of him. Check out his latest offering below and stay tuned for new music.

Castelle – Woodpecker | Stream

Castelle is an Upcoming House Producer You Need to Know