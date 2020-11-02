LISTEN: Getter Releases Anticipated First EP of 2020, “NAPALM”

Finally, after releasing his two lead up singles that have garnered over 1 million streams Getter drops his highly anticipated NAPALM EP and it hits different. The Shred Collective CEO and producer sat down with Forbes to explain how his creative process has changed throughout quarantine. Pre-COVID he used to gear his producing toward music that could be played at a club or festival; however, with their being no club or festival shows to play at Getter took this time to make NAPALM unique. In a more trippy, toned down six-track collection of dubstep we are able to get a glimpse into a different side of Getter’s ingenuity. Stream NAPALM below and show Getter some love.

