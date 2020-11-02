LISTEN: Boombox Cartel Unleashes Anticipated 5th ‘Dia De Los Muertos’ Mix Installment

Boombox Cartel is back with his most anticipated mix release of the year – Dia de los Muertos 5. As is tradition at this point, we’re hit with an amazing amount of unreleased gems and edits throughout the set as the energy continues to build and get more intense. If Halloween IX wasn’t enough to get you going this certainly will be – check it out on Soundcloud and Youtube below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

