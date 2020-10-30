Watch: RL Grime Officially Drops ‘Halloween IX’ Mix + Visualizer

RL Grime has officially released his anticipated Halloween IX mix and wow this one might honestly be his best ever – which is saying a lot. With the year that live streaming has had in the music industry due to the pandemic, the LA producer knew he had to pull out all the stops and craft not only a creative journey listening-wise but visually as well. As expected, Grime delivers and more and delivers one of the most jaw-dropping and hard-hitting performances we’ve seen all year. Stream it on Youtube and Soundcloud below.

