RL Grime’s anticipated new Halloween mix has officially arrived – for the first time ever the LA producer has chosen to premiere the coveted set live on twitch alongside several Sable Valley openers. After performances from ISOxo, Heimanu, and Nina Las Vegas, the time has come for the legend himself to shine – stream it live now below and be sure to check back here later for RL Grime’s official drop of his Halloween mix.





WATCH: RL Grime’s Anticipated Halloween IX is Premiering Live NOW