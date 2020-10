Ty Dolla $ign is the latest artist to grace the stage for NPR’s coveted Tiny Desk concert series. As you’ll see below, the rapper/singer brings a full band with him – but perhaps most notably he brings his pal and production buddy Skrillex along to assist on guitar and DJ duties. The two obviously have amazing chemistry which comes as no surprise. Check it out below and let us know what you think of Ty’s performance in the comments section.

