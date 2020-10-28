Our favorite bubbly boi producer 8UBBLES is back with the official music video for his latest release, ‘Endless Vibe.’ As expected, the visuals for this one are even more crazy and entertaining than 8UBBLES’ previous music videos. His formula of putting together well-produced music with playful and hilarious animations is never going to get old – check it out via youtube below and be sure to be on the lookout for more new music from 8UBBLES coming soon.

PREMIERE: 8UBBLES Shares Hilarious, Must-Watch ‘Endless Vibe’ Music Video