Zeds Dead‘s collaboration with DNMO and GG Magree is one of the most prominent tracks on We Are Deadbeats Vol. 4, and it finally received the music video treatment it deserves. This visually stunning video explores the idea of experiencing the afterlife and takes each viewer on a journey. Inspired by the game Grim Fandango, Zeds Dead create an alternate reality where robots experience the meaning of life through death, hence the fitting title Save My Grave. Check out the video below and let the duo know what you think!

WATCH: Zeds Dead Unleash “Save My Grave” Music Video