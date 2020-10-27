Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » UZ’s Final Album ‘Trinity’ Is A Masterfully Written,Triumphant Finish To The Trap Legend’s Story

UZ’s Final Album ‘Trinity’ Is A Masterfully Written,Triumphant Finish To The Trap Legend’s Story

by Leave a Comment

Few artists are lucky and talented enough to have a career as dynamic and enthralling as UZ, the shadowy, formerly masked trap maestro. To close out the UZ project, the french producer gave us one last album – and it is an outstanding body of work.

This album will remind every fan of trap music exactly why they fell in love with the genre. It flows seamlessly from UZ’s signature dark and delicate sounds to bombastic hip hop bangers. It features fellow trap legend HUCCI as well as contemporary heavyweights like Holly and Bishu, as well as grime MC Snowy.

On the title of the album, UZ told YourEDM:

I started working on Trinity about one and a half years ago. I have always been a prolific artist but I really wanted to take my time on this last album. I have been writing music under the influence for the past 15 years or so but fortunately I became totally sober almost 2 years ago, so this was going to be a different approach to the writing process.

This is an album worthy of a full listen through. Pop on a good pair of headphones, or crank up your speakers and keep your sub on full blast and enjoy the best of the best doing his thing.

UZ – Trinity | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About UZ Here ▲ ▲ 

[Photo Credit]

UZ’s Final Album ‘Trinity’ Is A Masterfully Written,Triumphant Finish To The Trap Legend’s Story

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend