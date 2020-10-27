Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Kasbo Releases Emotional Sophomore Album, “The Making of a Paracosm”

In a time when we all seem to need it the most, Kasbo has finally released his second full-length album. The Making of a Paracosm is a collection of 14 carefully curated tracks with each one feeling more like a chapter of a book rather than a track of an album.

In years of production, and a catalog of incredible releases, Kasbo has earned the trust of his listeners. He’s unlocked the ability to be more experimental in his sounds. To create what he wants to create. A feat that producers all across the globe hope to reach.

Kasbo has an incredibly attuned ability to navigate a huge range of emotions while being grounded and accessible at the same time. Songs like “Vittra” and “Hemma” feel like choose your own adventure style books that can feel different depending on how you want to feel – or how you need to fill.

Kasbo – The Making of a Paracosm| Stream

