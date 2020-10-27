Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Autograf’s Debut Album, “The Ace of You” is a Dance-Pop Oasis

COVID took many things from us. The opportunity to hear a batch of new Autograf songs live for the first time on a dance floor might be the most egregious. Autograf’s debut album, The Ace of You, was originally slated for a Spring Release but as they say – good things come to those who wait.

This 11 track debut album is packed with fun melodies and intricate dance riffs shaped by years of controlling dance floors. Any dance music fan will be able to find a track that calls to them across this 11-track collection- whether it’s the absolutely crunchy bass lines in “Undivided” or the euphoric synth progression in “Waiting.”

We may be a month into Fall – but Autograf is here to deliver sunny vibes all-year-long.

Autograf – The Ace of You | Stream

