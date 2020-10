Image via Getty/Jeff Kravitz

Kid Cudi took to social media today for quite the exciting announcement – Man On the Moon III is officially on the way. It’s not an exaggeration to say that the album trilogy has become nothing short of iconic as this point, and with the year Cudi has been having we have no doubt this LP is going to be amazing. Check out his nostalgic video announcement below and start getting hyped.

Kid Cudi Announces Highly-Anticipated “Man On the Moon III” Album