Could Kanye West be the most anticipated Joe Rogan podcast guest of all-time? It’s certainly quite a statement to make, considering Rogan’s star-studded list of previous guests, from Elon Musk to Bernie Sanders. With that being said, the continued hype, delays and disappointments of a potential Kanye West appearance really makes this one special – especially considering the whirlwind of controversy and mental health questions surrounding the Billionaire rap mogul this year and his 2020 presidential bid. Well, the day has finally arrived and you can watch the entire episode below. Check it out and let us hear your thoughts in the comments section.

WATCH: Kanye West & Joe Rogan’s Highly-Anticipated Podcast Episode Has Arrived