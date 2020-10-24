Over the past few years, pluko has evolved into a melodic maestro. Back with a potent follow-up to his COLOR BLIND album, pluko’s ‘BABY BLUE’ EP offers a fresh spectrum of sound for listeners to sink into. Bringing a unique type of energy to the dance world with 6 dynamic tracks, ‘BABY BLUE’ pulls from several different genres to create an unparalleled listening experience from start to finish. Slip into pluko’s colorful soundscape and enjoy ‘BABY BLUE’ below.

pluko – BABY BLUE EP | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About pluko Here ▲ ▲

[Photo Credit]

Read more from Peach. Follow her on Spotify, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

LISTEN: pluko Releases Stunning ‘BABY BLUE’ EP