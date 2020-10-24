Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: pluko Releases Stunning ‘BABY BLUE’ EP

LISTEN: pluko Releases Stunning ‘BABY BLUE’ EP

by Leave a Comment

Over the past few years, pluko has evolved into a melodic maestro. Back with a potent follow-up to his COLOR BLIND album, pluko’s ‘BABY BLUE’ EP offers a fresh spectrum of sound for listeners to sink into. Bringing a unique type of energy to the dance world with 6 dynamic tracks, ‘BABY BLUE’ pulls from several different genres to create an unparalleled listening experience from start to finish. Slip into pluko’s colorful soundscape and enjoy ‘BABY BLUE’ below.

pluko – BABY BLUE EP | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About pluko Here ▲ ▲ 

[Photo Credit]

Read more from Peach. Follow her on SpotifyTwitterFacebook, and Instagram.

LISTEN: pluko Releases Stunning ‘BABY BLUE’ EP

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend