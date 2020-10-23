Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Tchami Drops Highly-Anticipated Debut Album, “Year Zero”

It’s been months since Tchami first announced his debut LP Year Zero and though he’s kept fans satisfied with a steady stream of singles, it’s finally here to enjoy. A vibrant 16-track journey that gets better with each listen, Year Zero stands as a clear depiction of where Tchami is as an artist. Known for pushing his creativity to new levels, Tchami utilizing features from GunnaZhuTony Romera, and more to bring a continuous dose of flair to an album that succeeds triumphantly with an expansive range of sounds that work well in a club, gym, or party setting.  Enjoy and let us know which track is your favorite in the comments.  

Tchami – Year Zero | Stream

