Major Lazer brings the island vibes on their long awaited fourth studio album, Music Is The Weapon. Collaborating with a star-studded lineup featuring Khalid, French Montana, Nicki Minaj, and J Balvin there is no denying this album has a little bit of everything, no matter what genre you like. Accompanying the album with a seven stop island tour, there is no doubt that they will bring the heat in each city the stop in. Get ready and stream the album below!

LISTEN: Major Lazer’s Fourth Album “Music Is The Weapon” Has Arrived

