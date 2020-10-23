We’ve watched RTT favorite Holly grind and hustle over the years to become one of the most inventive and forward-thinking dance music producers in the game. With that being said, we were more than excited to finally check out his latest effort – a new mixtape called Dark Skies & Holy Grail. The 11-track project showcases the producer at his very best, as he effortlessly dips into multiple genres – all while seamlessly building around the various vocal features he enlists. Did we mention there’s a Baauer collaboration as well? Stream the mixtape in its entirety via Spotify below and let us know which track is your favorite in the comments section.

Holly – Dark Skies & Holy Grail | Stream

LISTEN: Holly Unleashes Forward-Thinking “Dark Skies & Holy Grail” Mixtape