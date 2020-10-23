Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Getter Unleashes Heavy EP Single, “Bad Acid”

 It’s been a little over a month since Getter began teasing his upcoming EP, and while details remain sparse, we’re getting the first taste of what’s to come with his new single “Bad Acid.” Accompanied by a dope visual video, “Bad Acid” dives deep into the murky bass and dub underworld and provides some seriously trippy vibes perfect for spooky season. Stream “Bad Acid” below and expect more new music from Getter as he prepares for his EP to drop.

