Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Skrillex’s Breakthrough “Scary Monsters & Nice Sprites” Turns 10 Years Old

Skrillex’s Breakthrough “Scary Monsters & Nice Sprites” Turns 10 Years Old

by Leave a Comment

Time flies. Skrillex’s breakout project, Scary Monsters & Nice Sprites just turned 10 years old today and the EP is sounding just as groundbreaking as it did in 2010. It goes without saying that Sonny has become nothing short of a dance music pioneer and icon since this release, and we have no doubt that he’ll continue innovating and delivering cutting-edge music in this next decade. Re-listen to the project below and let us know which track is your favorite in the comments section.

Skrillex’s Breakthrough “Scary Monsters & Nice Sprites” Turns 10 Years Old

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend