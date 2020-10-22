Time flies. Skrillex’s breakout project, Scary Monsters & Nice Sprites just turned 10 years old today and the EP is sounding just as groundbreaking as it did in 2010. It goes without saying that Sonny has become nothing short of a dance music pioneer and icon since this release, and we have no doubt that he’ll continue innovating and delivering cutting-edge music in this next decade. Re-listen to the project below and let us know which track is your favorite in the comments section.

Skrillex’s Breakthrough “Scary Monsters & Nice Sprites” Turns 10 Years Old