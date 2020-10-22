Coming in hot with a fresh new vibe on Odesza’s Foreign Family Collective, New York duo MEMBA continues to show off their diverse sound with their new single “Overrated.” Featuring a smooth vocal assist from Levus Alone, “Overrated” is an unexpected treasure so good that you’ll want to leave it on repeat. Take a listen below and if you’re feeling it be sure to check out their live stream sets from Room Service Online Festival and Digital Mirage.

MEMBA Drops New Single On Odesza’s Foreign Family Collective