MEMBA Drops New Single On Odesza’s Foreign Family Collective

Coming in hot with a fresh new vibe on Odesza’s Foreign Family Collective, New York duo MEMBA continues to show off their diverse sound with their new single “Overrated.” Featuring a smooth vocal assist from Levus Alone, “Overrated” is an unexpected treasure so good that you’ll want to leave it on repeat. Take a listen below and if you’re feeling it be sure to check out their live stream sets from Room Service Online Festival and Digital Mirage.
MEMBA – Overrated ft. Levus Alone | Stream
