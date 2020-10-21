Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: aiwake & Saen Team Up on Dreamy “Faded Patterns”

Aiwake and Saen join forces on “Faded Patterns,” a lush escape into gentle serenity. “Faded Patterns” is out now, the first single from their collaborative # 99000a EP. Faded Patterns is easily timeless and grips listeners into a convincing dreamstate. Atop a pop-infused production, profoundly personal lyrical croonings glide elegantly, laced with somber synth work and a poignant blow. Aiwake and Saen establish a touching composition within this Maudlin soundscape. “Faded Patterns” is an ode to transient feelings and impetuous longing and is a moment’s gaze into the truthful soul.

aiwake & Saen – Faded Patterns | Stream

