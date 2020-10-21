Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

DROELOE Announce They Are Splitting Up

Over the years, DROELOE has risen to become one of our favorite duos in dance music. Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end as the group recently announced that, under mutual agreement, they will be parting ways. However, it’s worth noting that Vincent – the one tasked at making the music for DROELOE – will still be operating and releasing music under the project. Visual artist Hein however is moving on to focus on other projects and we wish him the best. Check out their emotional Instagram post below and let us know which DROELOE song is your favorite in the comments section.

