LISTEN: YOOKiE’s Delivers Hard-Hitting ‘FiSSiON’ EP via Subsidia Records

Excision‘s newest label, Subsidia Records, makes a powerful entrance to the bass scene with brother duo YOOKiE and the release of their FiSSiON EP. FiSSiON is the label’s inaugural artist EP and the boys could not be any more stoked. The duo is truly honored to be apart of a label that has the potential to become one of the best labels in bass music. A few tracks from the EP have already begun playing out in multiple sets throughout 2020. YOOKiE is no stranger to anyone who loves heavy bass, so high expectations have been placed on them; but with Excision having their back, they are here to stay.

YOOKiE – FiSSiON EP | Stream

