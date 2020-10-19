WATCH: NGHTMRE’s Explosive Virtual Vibes Festival Set Is Here

This weekend NGHTMRE proved he is a force to be reckoned with in the bass community. The fluidity of his transitions and his flawless ability to combine bass and trap is a skill that leaves his fans in awe and always wanting more. Nearly a two hour set filled with his long awaited IDs and iconic throwbacks were seamlessly blended together as he captivated listeners and took them on a journey through his sound. As an added surprise SLANDER joins him to tease their unreleased tracks. Watch it for the first time or relive this set below and let NGHTMRE know which ID you are most excited for.

