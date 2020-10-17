Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Rusko Makes His WAKAAN Debut with New "Sauce" EP

Rusko‘s debut EP on WAKAAN is nothing less of ingenious; he produces a 4-track body of work that is sure to solidify the “new decade” for the trailblazing dubstep producer. Each track is unique in its own way and he links up with dubstep fan favorites Dirt Monkey and Boogie T who elevate his tracks with their own personal sound design. Rusko is the most excited for the release of his Sauce EP calling it, “4 slices of brightly colored dubstep rainbow cake”. Stream the EP below!

