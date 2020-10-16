Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Major Lazer Drops “QueLoQue” Single Ahead Of New Album Release

LISTEN: Major Lazer Drops “QueLoQue” Single Ahead Of New Album Release

by Leave a Comment

As the release date for their highly anticipated fourth studio album Music Is the Weapon approaches, Major Lazer has continued to flood the internet with all kinds of goodies. Earlier this week, they shared the music video for “Oh My Gawd,” and yesterday, the supergroup finally dropped the official tracklist for their upcoming album.  Boasting a slew of fire features from French Montana, Nicki Minaj, Beam, and more, Music Is the Weapon promises to be full of undeniable hits.

Back with another gem before the album drops, Major Lazer is finishing their busy week with “QueLoQue,” featuring Paloma Mami. A strong dance single that makes you want to move your body, “QueLoQue,” brings the heat that you’ve been craving. Take a listen and view the full tracklist for Music Is the Weapon below.  

Major Lazer – QueLoQue ft. Paloma Mami | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Major Lazer Here ▲ ▲ 

[Photo Credit]

Read more from Peach. Follow her on SpotifyTwitterFacebook, and Instagram.

LISTEN: Major Lazer Drops “QueLoQue” Single Ahead Of New Album Release

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend