LISTEN: Major Lazer Drops “QueLoQue” Single Ahead Of New Album Release

As the release date for their highly anticipated fourth studio album Music Is the Weapon approaches, Major Lazer has continued to flood the internet with all kinds of goodies. Earlier this week, they shared the music video for “Oh My Gawd,” and yesterday, the supergroup finally dropped the official tracklist for their upcoming album. Boasting a slew of fire features from French Montana, Nicki Minaj, Beam, and more, Music Is the Weapon promises to be full of undeniable hits.

Back with another gem before the album drops, Major Lazer is finishing their busy week with “QueLoQue,” featuring Paloma Mami. A strong dance single that makes you want to move your body, “QueLoQue,” brings the heat that you’ve been craving. Take a listen and view the full tracklist for Music Is the Weapon below.

Major Lazer – QueLoQue ft. Paloma Mami | Stream

