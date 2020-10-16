Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Kai Wachi Releases Diverse Remix Pack for “Run”

LISTEN: Kai Wachi Releases Diverse Remix Pack for “Run”

by Leave a Comment

Kai Wachi brings the bass | Concert Preview | Chicago ReaderKannibalen Records favorite, Kai Wachi, has quickly proven himself to be an unstoppable force in bass music. A little over 7 months after the release of his more lyrical single “Run” he has enlisted an array of up & coming producers to put their own spin on the track that has prompted fans to dub him as “Cry Wachi”. Each producer brings their own unique vibe to the track featuring the angelic voice of Dylan Matthew. Check out the remixes below and let us know which is your favorite!

LISTEN: Kai Wachi Releases Diverse Remix Pack for “Run”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend