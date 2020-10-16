LISTEN: CloudNone & Direct Link Up For Must-Hear Collab, “Told U”

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Monstercat native, CloudNone, has had a release-packed 2020; with 15 releases just this year, he is on his way to making his impact on the dance music scene. “Told U”, his recent collaboration with fellow Monstercat producer, Direct, is meant to evoke the feeling of nostalgia and is a straight vibe. While listening to this track one cannot help but reminisce about late nights, listening to music and being care free. The producers have created a track that each listener can relate to in some way or another. We are excited to see what CloudNone has in store for the future, so be sure to stream below!

CloudNone, Direct – Told U | Stream

