Forester Returns With New Single “Undercover”

LA-based indie electronic duo Forester are still relative newcomers to the scene but they’ve certainly impressed many with their refreshing style and sound.

Xander Carlson and David Parris, both of whom write, produce and sing under their Forester moniker, are back with their new single “Undercover,” an introspective, honest track that brings to light the complicated emotions that so many of us feel in social settings. Now signed to Kygo’s Palm Tree Records, Forester is making waves by gracefully maintaining their style while at the same time breaking new ground.

With millions of streams already under their belt and an ethos that calls for an eyes-closed escape, Forester’s future is looking brighter than ever.

