ford. Steps Into a New Chapter With Sophomore Album ‘The Color of Nothing’

Almost 2 years to the date of his debut album. (The) Evening , ford. has finally released his sophomore album, The Color of Nothing.

This new album is only two years removed from his previous album, but feels miles ahead in terms of maturity and sound design. At just 20 years old ford. seems to blur the lines between organic instrumental samples and rich synth-y production that has come to be known synonymous with a lot of sounds coming from ODESZA’s Foreign Family Collective label imprint.

This new album has range and you can hear it throughout the whole album. Whether its the beautiful silky vocal features like on “Pay No Mind” or “Canvas” which is something more akin to something you would hear on a beat-tape.

2020 may have been weird but ford. ensures us that you know, it might not be so bad.

ford. – The Color of Nothing| Stream

[Photo Credit: Dash Grey]

