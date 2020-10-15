A compelling treat for eager ears, STANCE deliver the first single from their forthcoming Discordance EP. “Me” is out now, and serves as a song for life in quarantine, made during life in quarantine.

Adding new flare to a longstanding genre, STANCE put their own spin on future bass. “Me” features bustling synth work and swelling kicks, displaying STANCE’s penchant for all things serene. A strong lead to the rest of their Discordance EP, we can’t wait to get more from STANCE.

On the single, STANCE says the following: “‘Me’ is an exploration of what it feels like to motivate yourself when you do not feel like you deserve happiness. There is a concerted effort that we all have to make to pull ourselves out of certain scenarios and rise above self-doubt or negative thought patterns. ‘Me’ is about that personal effort, and the fact that doing it once is often not enough. Specifically, there are strings during the calm portions, layered with the sound of a train representing the few times that we are able to stop and think. The strings theme carries across the whole EP, culminating in the outro and what’s yet to come in our ‘Discordance’ EP.” – STANCE

Stream “Me” here, and find it below on Spotify.

STANCE Deliver Dynamic Future Bass Single “Me”