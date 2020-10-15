LISTEN: k?d Flips Skrillex’s “Sicko Mode” Remix into Insane DJ Tool

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

As a surprise release, k?d has treated his fans to a festival edit of Skrillex‘s rework of Sicko Mode. During a year where all festivals have been cancelled or postponed, k?d’s idea to release this edit comes at a much needed time. In his rework he dives straight into drum and bass & throws his k?d flare into the mix.  Fans have been raving about this track and cannot wait for k?d to be back on the festival road again. Stream it below on Soundcloud or Youtube!

