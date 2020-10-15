Kasbo has been slowly teasing singles from his upcoming sophomore album, The Making of A Paracosm. “Lune” is the final single from the album that we will have a chance to hear before the rest of the project. “Lune” is a beautiful collaboration between Kasbo and Australian born musician Vancouver Sleep Clinic.

If Lune’s perfect balance in between the worlds of indie and electronic is any indication of what we can expect on the rest of the album then we are in for a perfect Fall treat from Swedish producer, Kasbo.

Kasbo – Lune ft. Vancouver Sleep Clinic | Stream

▲ ▲ Read More About Kasbo Here ▲ ▲

[Photo Credit]

LISTEN: Kasbo Releases New Single “Lune” Ahead of Anticipated Sophomore Album