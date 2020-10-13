ZHU & Tchami’s Anticipated Collaboration is Dropping This Month

ZHU and Tchami have a new collaboration dropping on Tchami’s upcoming debut album this month and we couldn’t be more excited about it. The record is called “All On Me” and will be officially released alongside Tchami’s Year Zero LP on October 23rd. Check out Tchami’s announcement below and start getting excited for this star-studded collaboration.

My debut album ‘Year Zero’ drops next Friday Oct 23 – excited and proud to finally share this with you. Who’s ready? 🙏🏻 https://t.co/FMrunAbDY9 pic.twitter.com/3NhkvXnNqy — TCHAMI (@iamTchami) October 12, 2020

