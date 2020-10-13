ZHU & Tchami’s Anticipated Collaboration is Dropping This Month

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

ZHU and Tchami have a new collaboration dropping on Tchami’s upcoming debut album this month and we couldn’t be more excited about it. The record is called “All On Me” and will be officially released alongside Tchami’s Year Zero LP on October 23rd. Check out Tchami’s announcement below and start getting excited for this star-studded collaboration.

