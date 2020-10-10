Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Quiet Bison Recruits Reo Cragun for Forward-Thinking “High Like This” Single

Quiet Bison‘s insane sound design put him on our radars rather quickly. There’s only a few producers making sounds anywhere close to this. His newest single is a collaboration with Reo Cragun. You may recognize Cragun’s name from his recent collaborations with Flume. “High Like This” draws inspiration from downtempo, breakbeat, and future bass to create an absolutely mental track. Check it out below. 

Quiet Bison – High Like This (feat. Reo Cragun) | Stream

