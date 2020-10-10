LISTEN: Pluko Drops Odesza-Inspired Single “TIME + ENERGY”

Pluko has been on one lately. Hitting his us with a steady stream of fire releases this month, he’s back with his next game-changing single “TIME + ENERGY.” Out today via his label Splendid Society, “TIME + ENERGY” thrives with chill-wave inspired melodies and vibrant trap beats. Reminiscent of Odesza‘s typical vibe, Pluko’s new single is the perfect addition to your weekend playlist. Check it out below.

Pluko – TIME + ENERGY | Stream

