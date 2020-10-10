Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: DJ Snake Unleashes Massive Remix of Audrey Nuna’s “Damn Right”

DJ Snake has to be one of the most versatile producers in the game today. From his massive club bangers to his international pop hits, the Parisian DJ has truly done it all and is showing no signs of slowing down. His latest offering is a testament to that, as this time Snake chose to take on Korean rapper Audrey Nuna’s viral hit “Damn Right.” As expected, he absolutely transforms the record into a signature DJ Snake club banger. Check it out below via Spotify and let us know your thoughts in the comments.

AUDREY NUNA x DJ Snake – damn Right Pt. 2

