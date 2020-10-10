Getter just announced that he has a brand new single, “BAD ACID,” that is slated for release on October 23rd. He also confirmed via Twitter that it is the first track off his forthcoming EP. It’s been a while since we’e received a full-fledged project from Getter and we couldn’t be more excited to hear what he has in store for us. Check out his tweet below and don’t miss the release date later this month.

Getter Announces New “BAD ACID” Single Off Upcoming EP