If you need a sizzling house anthem to burn up your dance and workout playlist, Tchami has got you covered. Teaming up with Georgia rapper Gunna for his next single “Praise,” Tchami sets the mood with sweeping basslines that encourage listeners to get their groove on. Another notable addition to Tchami’s highly anticipated debut LP Year Zero, “Praise,” is a solid indication that we could be seeing the LP release sooner rather than later. Stream “Praise” below.

Tchami – Praise feat. Gunna| Stream

LISTEN: Tchami & Gunna Link Up On Genre-Bending Heater, “Praise”