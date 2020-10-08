Ubbi Dubbi Announces 2021 Dates and Phase One Lineup with Adventure Club, Illenium + More

Though 2020’s COVID-19 pandemic canceled the majority of festival season, Disco Donnie Presents has been working hard to make Ubbi Dubbi‘s 2021 return special. Returning to the Dallas/Fort Worth area for its sophomore event on April 24 and 25, DDP is gearing up to bring Adventure Club, Illenium, Seven Lions, Whipped Cream, Liquid Stranger, and more for a one of a kind party you won’t forget. Peep the full phase one lineup below and snag your tickets here.

