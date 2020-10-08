NGHTMRE & Slander Announce Their New Collaboration is Finished

NGHTMRE and Slander have, over the years, become global forces in the EDM scene and we couldn’t think of two acts more deserving. Recently, NGHTMRE himself took to twitter to make the exciting announcement that his new collaboration with Slander was officially finished. While no release date has been shared yet, a record this massive is certainly worth the wait. Check out NGHTMRE’s announcement below and start getting hyped.

