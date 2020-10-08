Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: KRANE and Boombox Cartel Team Up For Melodic Stunner, “All Again”

Over the years, Oakland-based musician KRANE has become one of our favorite producers. Recently resurfacing from his musical hiatus with his first single of 2020, KRANE is showing off the next song from his arsenal of upcoming new music. A collaborative project with Boombox Cartel, KRANE’s new single “All Again” deviates from the trap banger you’d expect from these two potent artists and transports you into a luxurious soundscape where their styles effortlessly merge into something special. 

“I wanted to give fans something they wouldn’t expect from me and Boombox. Once we got the writing down, our ways of working and styles just gelled and it came together really fast. The track is emotional, and moody and each of us brought something outside our norm. It’s not another club tune, but something more uniquely us, befitting the times.” -KRANE

Take a listen below and keep an eye out for more music from KRANE as he prepares for his next album release.  

KRANE & Boombox Cartel – All Again | Stream

