What So Not Emerges From Hiatus, Teases New Run The Jewels Remix

Back in February What So Not announced that he would be taking an indefinite hiatus to recharge and focus on life outside of touring. However, the Australian based DJ/producer recently took to social media to surprise fans with a short snippet of his production process behind his brand new remix for Run the Jewels. The remix is still a work in progress, but the two minute clip gives fans an inside look into his “studio” and showcases a few instruments that inspired the creation of the remix. No word yet on an official release but check out his tweet below and let him know if he should finish his remix and check out his new hairstyle!

