LISTEN: Outwild Releases Deluxe Version of 'Everbright'

Canadian based producer, Outwild, formerly known as Inukshuk, has delivered his fans the deluxe version of his wildly popular, Everbright EP. The deluxe version showcases remixes from an array of upcoming producers that make the popular track, “The Way You Are” unique in their own creative ways. Everbright truly embodies the characteristics of an Ophelia Records release, so fans could not be happier. From start track to end track Outwild proves why he is a rising star in the melodic EDM space and we are excited to see where he goes next. Stream the Everbright Deluxe EP below.

LISTEN: Outwild Releases Deluxe Version of ‘Everbright’

