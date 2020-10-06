Aussie Newcomer Lusyv Shares Track ‘Riding My Own Wave’

After 4 previous releases, young up-and-coming Australian artist Lusyv is set for a stellar new release with the future-hit single ‘Riding My Own Wave’. The song just got out and is available for stream and download on all major platforms.

“Riding My Own Wave” reaches for a hard-hitting captivating sound. Taking elements of trap & bass with a somewhat emotional array of vocal chops planted over the crunchy bass-line, this track begs to push new foundations. Lemonade Baby features on the track with a soft yet driving vocal, accenting the beat in all the right places. Fans can stream and download the song here.

Lusyv is the alias of Eugene Sanso. Sanso is an Adelaide born music producer who prides himself on an ever evolving sound, being unconstrained by genres or categories. Whilst growing up he was exposed to jazz and blues vinyl at a very young age. Lusyv was ingrained with a deep connection to emotional chords, and the powerful way in which music which could bring up certain emotions and feelings.

We see this by the way Lusyv draws on influences from almost every genre, most notably having a recent love for indie, hip hop, bass and left of centre pop. This forward thinking eclectic-virtuoso aims to use music as a vessel to bring like-minded people together and to eventually evolve into a haute-couture movement, driven by a unique and pioneering sound.

Lusyv – Riding My Own Wave|Stream/Download

