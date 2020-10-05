Watch These 5 Iconic Alison Wonderland Performances To Spice Up Your Week

Last month Alison Wonderland lifted our spirits by dropping her euphoric new single “Bad Things,” and to celebrate, we’re highlighting some of her incredible live performances that you can stream now. From her infamous 2015 set for Mixmag at The Lab in LA to her intimate 2019 experience at Red Rocks in 360, you can relive the magic and soak in her one of a kind vibes from home. Check out our picks below and enjoy!

Alison Wonderland –trap, hip hop and bass DJ set in The Lab LA

Alison Wonderland-Tomorrowland Belgium 2017

Alison Wonderland- Tomorrowland Belgium 2018

Alison Wonderland – LIVE @ Red Rocks 2019 IN 360 (4K VR EXPERIENCE)

Alison Wonderland – EDC Las Vegas 2019 (Full Set)

