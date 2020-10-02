Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

RL Grime Officially Announces “Halloween IX” + Launches New Livestream Series

RL Grime fans can all agree that October is more than just another month; it also means that RL’s coveted “Halloween” mix series gains a new edition. This year fans will be treated to the ninth edition of “Halloween” via livestream set to take place on October 29th via RL Grime’s Sable Valley Twitch channel. If that wasn’t surprise enough he also released a month long schedule of his previous mixes to prepare us for what is to come. His first stream kicks off Friday, October 2nd at 7PM PST so don’t forget to tune in all month long.

